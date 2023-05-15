Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $64,600.00 in Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,058,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,027,295.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.70 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

