CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.26 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.