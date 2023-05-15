Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Acquires $31,100.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cytosorbents Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
