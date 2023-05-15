Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 504,711 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
