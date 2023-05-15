Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. HSBC raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

