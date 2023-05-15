Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Acquires $191,220.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $1,927,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

