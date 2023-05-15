David C. Sims Buys 3,775 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims bought 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,313.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRF stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.

