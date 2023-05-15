DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $209,190.96 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.