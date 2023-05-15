Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

