Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DDS opened at $283.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $337.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

