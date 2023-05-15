Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,835.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,835.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,977 shares of company stock worth $2,653,590. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

