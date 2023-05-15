DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,761,368 shares of company stock worth $762,405,606. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

