DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.62.

DKNG opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DraftKings by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 732.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 340,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

