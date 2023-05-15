DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

DTM stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

