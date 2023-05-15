Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $125,500.32 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82.
- On Friday, March 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $42,414.38.
Enfusion Stock Down 0.9 %
Enfusion stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a PE ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Enfusion by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 551,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enfusion by 103.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Enfusion by 86.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.