Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $125,500.32 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82.

On Friday, March 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $42,414.38.

Enfusion Stock Down 0.9 %

Enfusion stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a PE ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Enfusion by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 551,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enfusion by 103.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Enfusion by 86.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

