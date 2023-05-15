EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.