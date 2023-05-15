Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,388 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

