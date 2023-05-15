Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $78.12 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

