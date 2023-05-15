Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

