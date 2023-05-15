Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,689 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.82.

Baidu stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

