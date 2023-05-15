EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Trading Up 4.9 %

EQT stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

