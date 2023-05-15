Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 165.5% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,053,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.6 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.