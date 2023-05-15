Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

