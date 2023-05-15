Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

