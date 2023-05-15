Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 82.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EPM opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.96. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

