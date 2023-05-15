ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells $85,076.18 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $150.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 88.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

