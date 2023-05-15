Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $48.79 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

