Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.