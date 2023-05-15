Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 528,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

