Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

