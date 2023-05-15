Financial Architects Inc Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
