First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,716,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,236.18 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,259.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $888.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.