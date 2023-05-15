First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $48,060.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $391.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

