First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys $48,060.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $391.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
