First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Merchants Trading Up 0.5 %

FRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.