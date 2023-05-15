First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

