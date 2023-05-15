Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

