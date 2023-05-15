Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

