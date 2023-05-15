Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

BATS FLQM opened at $42.79 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

