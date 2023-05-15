FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $68,153.76 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

