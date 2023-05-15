Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

