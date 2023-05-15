General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $98.80 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.