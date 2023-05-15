George Kao Sells 553 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Super Micro Computer

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.