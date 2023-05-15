Global Icav Pilgrim Sells 5,500 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,773 shares in the company, valued at $24,114,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Icav Pilgrim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45.
- On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $317,522.45.
Flame Acquisition Stock Performance
Flame Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.
Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition
About Flame Acquisition
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
