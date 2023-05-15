Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

