Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 262.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $58.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

