Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

GPRE opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

