Greg Robertson Acquires 6,775 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFST. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 569,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,724 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

