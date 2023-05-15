Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,588,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $286.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $179.01 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

