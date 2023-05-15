Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,933 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $78.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

