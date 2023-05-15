Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

